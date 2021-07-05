Multiple people shot Sunday night in North Las Vegas, 2 dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating multiple shootings in North Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says they received a report of a shooting near Martin L. Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue around 11:14.

Upon arrival, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, UMC Trauma informed NLVPD that they had multiple shooting victims. Additionally, one person was dead as a result of being shot.

NLVPD was then contacted by Dignity Health in North Las Vegas that they also had a shooting victim who had died.

NLVPD says both victims were men in their early 20s.

At least 7 people were injured during the shootings and there are multiple scenes.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The condition of the other victims is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.