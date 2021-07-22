Mother accused of killing children worked for Family Services in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother accused of killing her two young children in their Henderson home was employed by Family Services in Clark County.

Family Services is the local child welfare agency that works to protect children from abuse and neglect.

A county spokesperson confirmed that 33-year-old Jovan Trevino was a Family Services Assistant.

Trevino has been employed by the county full-time since July 1, 2019. She worked part-time as a Family Services Specialist between Jan. 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019, according to the county.

As a Family Services Assistant, she generally completed paperwork, helped families apply for assistance, assisted with transportation, monitored visitations and performed other duties.

Trevino is accused of drowning her 1-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son in separate bathtubs in their home near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road earlier this week.

She told police that she also planned to kill herself. However, she showed up at the Western Regional Arizona Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, instead. After reportedly confessing to killing her children, she was arrested.

Trevino told police that she knew her kids could not live without her.

The dead children were discovered by their father.

Trevino will be extradited to Clark County.

