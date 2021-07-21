Mother of children killed in Henderson told police she knew the kids could not live without her

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The arrest report for the woman arrested after two small children were found deceased in a Henderson home has been released.

According to the arrest report for 33-year-old Jovan Paris Trevino, a 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were found by their father and Trevino's ex-finance on July 19 at their home on Calamus Palm Place near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road.

The father was not living in the home told police he stopped by because something didn't seem right. The children were found in separate bathtubs in their home and it appears they were drowned.

During the investigation, police found Trevino's unlocked phone with what appeared to be a suicide note saying she could not "walk off this earth and leave my precious children behind."

They also found a large knife and a towel with what appeared to be blood on it in the master bedroom.

While at the scene, detectives received a call from Henderson police who said that Trevino had walked into the emergency room at Western Regional Arizona Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, and told staff that she had killed her two children.

Boulder City police responded to the medical center and detained Trevino.

Henderson police immediately went to the medical center to interview Trevino.

Trevino reportedly told them that she decided to kill herself Sunday. She said she didn't know at first if she was just going to kill herself or herself and the children.

She told police she knew her kids could not live without her and on Monday morning she decided to kill the children and herself.

Trevino told police she took a large amount of Allegra, drank Theraflu and 3 beers and took a shot of tequila before killing the children.

Trevino said she tricked her 4-year-old son into lying on his stomach in the tub and then used her legs to pink him underwater.

She then placed the younger child in the bathtub in the master bathroom and held her head underwater.

Trevino reportedly tried to kill herself by cutting her left wrist and throat with a kitchen knife but it did not work.

She then decided to pack numerous Truly drinks into her and planned to park somewhere and let the heat kill her or drive head-on into another vehicle.

Ultimately, she went to the medical center.

Trevino is facing two murder charges. She will be extradited to Henderson from Arizona.

The Clark County coroner will officially identify the deceased.