Henderson police respond to call and find 2 juveniles dead

HENDERSON(KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire departments say they responded to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place in reference to a medical emergency at about 6:33 p.m. on July 19.

The nearest large intersection to the scene is Galleria Drive and Gibson Road.

Paramedics say they arrived on the scene and confirmed that two unconfirmed aged juveniles were beyond assistance and deceased at the scene.

Preliminarily authorities say the deaths appear to be suspicious in nature.

The name of the decedents will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Police say this is an open investigation and that no further details will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

