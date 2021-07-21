Suspect identified by police in deaths of Henderson children arrested in Arizona

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department report an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation that involved the death of two children earlier this week.

Jovan Trevino, 33, was identified as a suspect by Henderson authorities after they found the bodies of two children at a home in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place, near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road, on Monday night.

Paramedics say they arrived at the scene and confirmed that two juveniles, later said to be a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were beyond assistance and deceased.

The HPD originally said the children's deaths were suspicious in nature and that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Wednesday, authorities say Trevino was taken into custody by the Bullhead City Police Department and booked into the Mojave County Jail for two counts of murder on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old is currently pending extradition back to Nevada.