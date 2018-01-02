Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of Dec. 31

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

On Jan. 1, a suspect entered a business near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said the suspect pointed a large framed handgun at an employee while making demands for money. No one was injured during the altercation.

Suspect: White male, 20s or 30s, 5'7" to 5'10", average build, armed with a large framed black handgun.