Marshawn Lynch fined $810 in plea deal for Las Vegas DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was ordered to pay an $810 fine as part of a plea agreement in his Las Vegas DUI case.

Lynch pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to one count of DUI. As part of the agreement, additional charges of driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane were both dismissed.

His arrest dates back to early August 2022, when a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer found Lynch asleep in the driver's seat of a vehicle stopped in an industrial part of downtown Las Vegas.

In an arrest report, police described the car as "undrivable," noting it had no rim or tire on the driver's side front wheel and that the rear driver's side wheel appeared close to falling off.

Body-worn camera footage from the arrest documented Lynch's interaction with the officers, who noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle and described Lynch's eyes as bloodshot and watery.

Las Vegas police release body camera footage of Marshawn Lynch's arrest

Throughout the interaction with police, Lynch fell in and out of consciousness multiple times.

He was ultimately arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane.

Lynch spent the majority of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks but played two seasons at running back for the then-Oakland Raiders. He retired from the NFL after the 2019-20 season.