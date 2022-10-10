Marijuana worth estimated $7.8M 'eradicated' during illegal grow site bust in Lincoln County

(KTNV) — Law enforcement seized 8,784 pounds of marijuana during a joint operation targeting an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site in a remote area of Lincoln County, Nevada State Police announced Monday.

The investigation began in February when authorities were tipped off to the location by a hunter who "believed he had walked into an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site while scouting in the mountains," according to state police.

On Sept. 18, a joint task force was ready to raid the grow site, eradicating the 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7.8 million.

During the investigation, three suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds. Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal, and Jesus Garcia Lopez were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to NSP.

A surveillance and reconnaissance operation by the Nevada State Police revealed "the grow site was a historical grow site that had again become active."

"Illegal marijuana grows pose multiple safety concerns," NSP officials stated. "Individuals who are 'working' the illegal grow site can be a threat to hikers, hunters, campers, and people enjoying outdoor activities on public land."

If you suspect you've encountered an illegal grow site, authorities say you should "leave the area immediately" and contact Nevada State Police's investigation division at 775-684-7412.