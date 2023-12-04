Police: Man stole tow truck, tried to flee on stolen motorcycle and pointed Uzi at officers before he was shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a SWAT standoff last week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Asst. Sheriff Jamie Prosser identified the man as Cristhyan Vizcarra and detailed a chaotic chain of events in east Las Vegas that led up the shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Vizcarra, 39, was armed with a .22-caliber Walther Arms Uzi, which Prosser says he pointed at SWAT officers before he was shot by Officer Coleman Oswald. Oswald was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, Metro officials announced previously.

The events that led to the shooting began with an initial call to police at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. Prosser said the caller notified Metro that a man, since identified as Vizcarra, had pointed a gun at a tow truck driver in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

Prosser said Vizcarra confronted the driver attempting to tow his car, which she said was parked on private property.

KTNV Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Asst. Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows a photo of a man who was shot by an officer after pointing a gun at police during a SWAT standoff on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Vizcarra drove from the area and was tracked by LVMPD's air support, which followed him to the 3000 block of Ringe Lane. There, Prosser says he crashed the car and stole an unoccupied tow truck.

Air support continued to track Vizcarra for 20 minutes as he drove the tow truck to the area of Sloan Lane and Slice Drive, where police say he left the truck in the middle of the road and took off running.

When he reached the 5700 block of Sandtrap Court, police say Vizcarra entered a residence and patrol officers surrounded the home. The residents of that home were able to get out unharmed, Prosser said.

"Because Vizcarra refused to peacefully surrender, a barricade was declared and our SWAT and crisis negotiators were requested to the scene," she said.

KTNV Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared photos of an Uzi they say was pointed at officers before one of them shot 39-year-old Cristhyan Vizcarra on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

During the standoff, Vizcarra called police and was transferred to crisis negotiators. During that call, Prosser said he made "several suicidal threats and refused to exit the residence."

At 8:12 p.m. — almost five hours after the initial 911 call — officers outside the home saw the garage door open and Vizcarra exited the garage riding a motorcycle.

In an attempt to take him into custody, Prosser said SWAT officers fired approximately 10 low-lethal rounds that caused him to wreck the bike.

KTNV Las Vegas Metropolitan Police showed body-worn camera footage of a man riding a stolen motorcycle and pointing a gun at officers before he was shot on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2023.

He then took off on foot and was tracked by an LVMPD drone to the driveway of a nearby home. As SWAT officers approached, Prosser says Vizcarra held the firearm.

"SWAT officers gave him numerous commands to drop the gun, and he did not comply," Prosser said. "Vizcarra then pointed the firearm that was wrapped in a shirt at SWAT officers, which resulted in Officer Oswald firing his weapon."

Oswald fired three rounds from a .223-caliber Colt M4 carbine rifle, Prosser said. Vizcarra fell to the ground and officers rendered aid until he could be transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

KTNV Las Vegas Metropolitan Police showed body-worn camera footage of a man riding a stolen motorcycle and pointing a gun at officers before he was shot on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2023.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in absentia for the following charges:



two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

two counts of resisting arrest with a firearm

two counts of grand larceny auto

felony evading police

possession of a stolen vehicle

possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

Oswald has been employed with Las Vegas police since 2009 and is assigned to the Homeland Security Special Operations Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau.