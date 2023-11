LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been on scene for a barricade near Sloan and Sahara since Wednesday evening, and it has now turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Police are in the 5700 block of Baffy Circle. Police are accusing the subject of stealing a vehicle with a gun.

SWAT is also responding.

Video and photos taken by our photographer show roads closed in the area.

KTNV Las Vegas police have been on scene responding to a barricade near Sahara and Sloan Wednesday night, and it turned into an officer-involved shooting.

KTNV will provide more information as police release them.