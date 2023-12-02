Police identify officer who shot man during barricade in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The officer who shot a man during a barricade in the east Las Vegas valley was publicly identified on Friday.

Officer Coleman Oswald, 37, has been employed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2009, LVMPD officials stated in a news release. Oswald is assigned to the Homeland Security Special Operations Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau.

Officials gave no update on the condition of the man who was shot Wednesday night in the 5700 block of Baffy Circle, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

Police said the man, who was not publicly identified as of this report, pointed a firearm at officers before he was shot.

The incident began as a confrontation between two men, one of whom was said to be armed, in the 3200 block of Nellis Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, police said previously.

As officers were responding to that report, police say the armed man ran away and was spotted from the air, near the intersection of Nellis and Cheyenne Avenue. Officials said the man then got into an unoccupied tow truck, which he drove to the 5700 block of Baffy Circle.

After that, police say he ran into a residence and officers established a perimeter, calling crisis negotiators and SWAT officers to the scene.

The man then tried to drive off on a motorcycle, according to police, but was hit with "low-lethal options" that led him to wreck the bike.

As he ran from the area, police say the man drew a firearm and was shot by Oswald.

Oswald will remain on paid administrative leave during a review of the incident, officials said.

LVMPD noted this is the agency's eighth officer-involved shooting this year. It's also the second police shooting within the past week. On Saturday, a man was fatally shot after police said he refused to drop a knife while approaching officers.