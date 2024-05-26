Man stabbed to death near walking trail in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being stabbed in east Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 12:52 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Lamb Boulevard.

Investigators said they received a report that someone had been stabbed near a walking trail.

When officers arrived, they found a man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.