Man stabbed to death after fight near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a stabbing near downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened before 11:26 p.m. near N Street and McWilliams Avenue.

A press release states officers stopped a vehicle in that area on Tuesday night and saw a man inside who was bleeding.

Investigators said he was in a fight with a group of men before being stabbed.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by emailing police at homicide@lvmpd.com. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.