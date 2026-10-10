Man stabbed near downtown Las Vegas, LVMPD investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared that a stabbing near downtown Las Vegas is under investigation.
Officers responded to the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard around 7:43 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a man that had been stabbed.
A man was located and taken to a hospital. At this time, details are limited on his condition.
Police remain on scene investigating. Avoid the area at this time.
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