Man stabbed near downtown Las Vegas, LVMPD investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared that a stabbing near downtown Las Vegas is under investigation.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard around 7:43 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a man that had been stabbed.



A man was located and taken to a hospital. At this time, details are limited on his condition.

Police remain on scene investigating. Avoid the area at this time.