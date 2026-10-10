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Man stabbed near downtown Las Vegas, LVMPD investigating

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file crime scene tape
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file crime scene tape
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared that a stabbing near downtown Las Vegas is under investigation.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard around 7:43 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a man that had been stabbed.

A man was located and taken to a hospital. At this time, details are limited on his condition.

Police remain on scene investigating. Avoid the area at this time.

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