Man shot and killed in residence on Lava Avenue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot on Sunday at a home in the 3200 block of Lava Avenue near North Mojave Road and East Owens Avenue.

Police say they received a call around 5:41 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man inside of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there appears to have been some sort of fight inside the home before the shooting. At this time, no one has been arrested.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the an and official cause of death.

There were 2 other shootings in the Las Vegas valley over the weekend.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.