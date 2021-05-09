PD: Person found shot to death in trailer on North Las Vegas Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide early Sunday morning.

Officers report they were called to a parking lot in the 2900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard at about 4:45 a.m. after receiving calls about an injured person inside a trailer.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man inside the trailer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The man is believed to be in his early 30s, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives were also called to the scene and continuing their investigation.

The North Las Vegas Police Department reports it does not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence. but did not report any further immediate information.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the identity of the person found deceased once family has been notified.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.