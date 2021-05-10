Police: Man shot, killed in car in North Las Vegas parking lot

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reports it is investigating a homicide from Sunday evening.

Officers were called to a shopping plaza parking lot near East Centennial Parkway and Goldfield Street at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside a sedan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man deceased.

This person was believed to be in his late 20s, according to NLVPD.

Detectives say their preliminary investigation revealed that the man had parked in the parking lot when he was approached by two men. One of these men then shot the man in his car before they took off from the scene.

This incident is not believed to be a random act of violence, according to police. However, no further immediate details were made available.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the identity of the man killed after family has been notified.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.