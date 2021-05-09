Shooting kills man near Mountain Vista and Vegas Valley Dr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed in a shooting in the northeastern area of Las Vegas late Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Vegas Valley Dr. and Mountain Vista Blvd.

Lt. Richard Meyers said Metro was originally alerted by a Shot Spotter alert in the area, and then several people called to report gunshots.

Meyers said officers arrived on scene to find a man in a car dead from several gunshot wounds.

He said several people were scene running from the scene after the shooting in dark colored clothes but didn't provide more details about a potential shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Homicide Unit directly or you can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555.