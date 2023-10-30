Man shot and killed in East Las Vegas drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help after an East Las Vegas shooting left a man dead over the weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened on Saturday at 3:19 a.m. in a neighborhood near East Washington Avenue and North Sandhill Road.

Investigators said the victim was shot while walking with a friend. That's when a vehicle approached them and a gunman opened fire.

Medical personnel were sent to the scene and the victim was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. He hasn't been identified, as of Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-35221 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.