Man sentenced after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife to death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been sentenced to spend between 10 and 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife to death.

The incident happened last April at a home near U.S. 95 and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Shiva Gummi called 911 saying he stabbed himself "everywhere" on his body and "I want to die but I'm not dying." When the operator asked Gummi where his wife was, he said she was "next to me" and "she's dead."

When officers arrived at the home, they found Gummi and his wife, later identified as 28-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, laying on a mattress with multiple stab wounds.

Amsrala was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was about to complete her first year of graduate medical education with UNLV's department of internal medicine.

WATCH: UNLV students remember Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala

UNLV students remember slain 28-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala

The night before she was killed, Amsrala was celebrating with friends and colleagues to commemorate the achievement.

"She was witty. She had a great sense of humor. She was pleasant. She lit up the room," said medical resident Dr. Michael Dicaro. "She was witty and she will truly be missed by everyone."

Court records show that Gummi pleaded guilty to second degree murder as part of an Alford plea. That plea allows a defendant to plead guilty and accept a plea bargain if they claim they are innocent but know prosecutors have enough evidence to convict them.

This week, Gummi was sentenced to spend between 10 and 25 years in prison, with 405 days credit for time served.

A judge ruled he must also pay $428 in fees.