Man makes off with 'undisclosed amount of cash' from casino cage at Green Valley Ranch

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police are looking for the person who made off with "an undisclosed amount of cash" from the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Officers were dispatched to the casino in the 2300 block of Paseo Verde Parkway just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

"Preliminary information is that a Black male adult entered the business demanding cash from the cage employee," police wrote in a news release. "The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident."

Police say the robber left in a dark-colored Ford passenger vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the robber is still at large. Police say their investigation is ongoing.