Man found dead in downtown Las Vegas alley with gunshot wounds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found in an alley in downtown Las Vegas with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

Authorities received reports of an unresponsive man shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 near Ogden Avenue and 13th Street.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

Investigators believe he was shot and killed by another man who was with a woman after they all got into an argument.

CRIME STORIES ON NEW YEAR'S EVE:

Police say the shooter and woman left the scene before officers arrived. No suspect description was given.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.