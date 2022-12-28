Man found dead from gunshot wound in apartment, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after being fatally shot inside a Las Vegas apartment, police reported on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., LVMPD Officers responded to the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive male inside an apartment.

Officers located the adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel.

This is an ongoing investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.