Police arrest suspect for open murder after allegedly killing a man inside an apartment last year

Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 40-year-old on open murder for allegedly killing a man late December of 2022.

Police have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Christopher Brownwood. Brownwood was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Brownwood is accused of killing a man inside an apartment late last year. On December 27, 2022 at 9:55 a.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Paradise Road. At the time, police were responding to an unresponsive male inside an apartment.

When officers found the unresponsive man, they saw that he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

