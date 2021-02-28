Man dead after lethal punch on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Feb. 28 at about 4:24 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers monitoring real-time crime cameras observed a suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath, punch a man near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say Leath fled the area on foot and was caught shortly after by responding officers.

Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was walking across a street bridge with a woman.

Police say as they walked past Leath, he began shouting and following them. As the victim and woman were going down the escalator, Leath ran down the opposite side and waited for them at the bottom.

When the victim exited the escalator, he approached Leath and the two got into a verbal altercation according to authorities.

Leath punched the victim causing him to fall to the ground unconscious and as a result of the investigation, police say Leath was arrested for Open Murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.