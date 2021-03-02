Man accused in fatal punch on Las Vegas Strip appeared in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brandon Leath, the suspect in the one-punch death on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend, appeared in court for the first time today.

The judge ordered him held on no bail.

That judge said in addition to the murder charge Leath was already out on a previous felony arrest.

Police say on Sunday morning security cameras showed Leath arguing with a man before he punched him knocking him unconscious near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.