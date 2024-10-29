Man accused of trying to lure two Las Vegas children has been sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of trying to lure two children into his vehicle in northwest Las Vegas has been sentenced.

This all began back in February.

Police say an 11-year-old child was approached, near Buffalo Drive and Elkhorn Road, by a man who was driving a black two-door sedan.

The girl told police the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Irving Malagon, said he motioned for her to come over and she thought it was her uncle. However, when she got closer, she realized that it wasn't her uncle and that Malagon's pants were down with his "area" in his hand.

She saw a couple nearby as they were getting into a vehicle in their driveway and she ran over to ask them for help.

WATCH: Video shows man suspected of luring child into his car

Police arrest man who attempted to lure a child into his car in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were able to track down Malagon and arrested him the day after this incident.

During an interview with officers, Malagon told police that he is from Fresno, California and came to Las Vegas for work. He said he had been in the valley for about a month, had no family or friends in the area, and had been sleeping in his vehicle.

The report states when officers asked about approaching the little girl, Malagon said he didn't do or say anything inappropriate and he did ask if her father was one of the construction workers on the roof of a nearby house.

When officers asked about exposing himself, Malagon allegedly "claimed that he did have to urinate on the street because he really had to go bad".

Due to the allegations, Las Vegas police sent Malagon's photo and a description to other local police jurisdictions in case other incidents had happened and a woman came forward saying something similar happened to her niece in the same area.

Malagon was charged with luring children with the intent to engage in sexual conduct, open or gross lewdness in the presence of a child, and attempted lewdness in the presence of a child.

Court records show that last week, he was found guilty of all three charges.

A judge sentenced Malagon to spend between 42 months and 105 months in jail. That's three and a half years to about eight and a half years in jail.

When Malagon gets out of jail, he must also register as a sex offender.