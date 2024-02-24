Arrest report: Suspected Las Vegas child lurer charged for second incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of trying to lure a child into his vehicle in northwest Las Vegas is now being charged for a second incident.

31-year-old Irving Malagon was originally arrested on Feb. 16 in relation to an incident that happened on Feb. 15 near Ralph Cadwallader Middle School.

According to an arrest report, an 11-year-old girl told police she was walking home from a school when a black car approached her. The car stopped and a man, who police identified as Malagon, got out of the vehicle. The girl told police Malagon motioned for her to come over and she thought it was her uncle. However, as she got closer, she said she realized it wasn't her uncle and that Malagon's pants were down with his "area" in his hand, which he was "stroking".

She said she froze for a second and then ran away from Malagon. That's when she told officers she spotted a couple nearby and they were getting into a vehicle in their driveway. She asked for their help, told them what happened, and asked them to walk her home, which they did.

Police arrest man who attempted to lure a child into his car in northwest Las Vegas

Malagon drove away before police arrived. However, the next day, police spotted him in a parking lot near N. Decatur Blvd and W. Tropical Parkway. When he was being arrested, the report states Malagon asked officers for his cell phone and to make sure to grab the sim card. Officers stated that is suspicious because removing sim cards is "a common method used by suspects to hide their location from cell phone tower".

During an interview with officers, Malagon said he is from Fresno, California and came to Las Vegas to look for work. He said he has been in the valley for about a month, has no family or friends in the area, and has been sleeping in his vehicle. The report states when officers asked about approaching the little girl, Malagon said he didn't do or say anything inappropriate and he did ask if her father was one of the construction workers on the roof of a nearby house.

When officers asked about exposing himself, Malagon allegedly "claimed that he did have to urinate on the street because he really had to go bad".

Due to these allegations, Las Vegas police said they Malagon's photo and a description of his vehicle was sent to multiple local police jurisdictions in case other incidents had happened. A woman contacted LVMPD saying a similar incident happened to her niece on Feb. 12 in the same area where police arrested Malagon.

According to a second arrest report, the little girl told police she was walking her dog when a black sedan pulled over near her and Malagon got out of the vehicle. She said he called out to her and when she looked over, she noticed the belt to his pants was undone and he was starting to pull his pants down.

She told police that Malagon started to yell at her "Look. Look at me." She told officers she knew what he was trying to do and walked away. That's when Malagon got back in his vehicle and drove away. She said she called her mom to let her know what happened.

According to the arrest reports, between the two incidents, Malagon is facing multiple charges, including open/gross lewdness and luring a child to engage in a sex act. Jail records show he is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Court records show Malagon is scheduled to be back in court on March 6.