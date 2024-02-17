Police arrest man who attempted to lure a child into his car in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located and arrested the man accused of attempting to lure a child into his car in northwest Las Vegas.

Metro police identified 31-year-old Irving Malagon as the suspect in the incident.

Officers' investigation began on Thursday at approximately 2:38 p.m. when they say an 11-year-old child was approached by a white male driving a black two-door sedan.

The incident was reported in the 7200 block of Cottonsparrow Street, which is in a residential neighborhood near Buffalo Drive and Elkhorn Road.

"The male attempted to lure the juvenile into his vehicle while he was inappropriately touching himself," police stated in a news release.

Police say the child ran to a nearby relative's home and was not harmed.

Neighbors who spoke with Channel 13 shared concern over what happened.

“Thankfully she wasn’t harmed physically or any kind of way but I can’t even imagine what the road looks like ahead for her,” said one neighbor.

“You never want that to happen in any neighborhood, let alone this one,” said Bob Johnson, who lives nearby.

Malagon was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for luring a child to engage in a sex act and open and gross lewdness.