Police arrest man who tried to lure child near local middle school

8 p.m. - Police identified 31-year-old Irving Malagon as the suspect.

He has been arrested and is facing luring a child and open and gross lewdness charges

12 p.m. - Police are seeking the identity of a man wanted for trying to lure a child into his vehicle in a neighborhood near Ralph Cadwallader Middle School in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

Officers' investigation began on Thursday at approximately 2:38 p.m. when they say an 11-year-old child was approached by a white male driving a black two-door sedan.

This was reported in the 7200 block of Cottonsparrow Street, which is in a residential neighborhood near Buffalo Drive and Elkhorn Road.

"The male attempted to lure the juvenile into his vehicle while he was inappropriately touching himself," police stated in a news release.

Police say the child ran to a nearby relative's home and was not harmed.

Now, investigators want to know thee identity of the man and hear from other members of the public who many have encountered him.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577. Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on crimestoppersofnv.com.

"If you observe this individual attempting to lure another child, please call 911 immediately," police stated.