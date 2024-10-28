Man accused of murdering three at Las Vegas apartment not competent to stand trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of killing his grandmother, her boyfriend, and a maintenance worker at a Las Vegas apartment complex last year has been found not competent to stand trial.

Court records show that earlier this month, a judge ruled that Spencer McDonald is not competent and isn't capable of understanding the charges against him.

The court has remanded him into the custody of the Division of Public and Behavioral Health to be taken to a secure facility to be treated. Records state that once he has been found competent, he will return to court for his next hearing.

McDonald is facing four charges: three counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

The incident happened in June 2023 at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Avenue, near Fort Apache Road.

Police said two people were found dead in an apartment by maintenance workers who were performing a welfare check. That's when Spencer McDonald allegedly attacked and killed a maintenance man and then ran away before being caught by police.

WATCH: Best friend of maintenance worker killed in triple homicide shares memories

Best friend of maintenance worker killed in apparent triple murder shares memories

In January, the Clark County District Attorney's Office told Channel 13 they were seeking the death penalty. According to transcripts from the death penalty hearing, McDonald was offered to take capital punishment off the table in exchange for life without parole but he didn’t accept.

In a jailhouse interview, McDonald previously told Channel 13 that "these three [victims] which were presented to me were very easy problems" and he denied any history of mental illness.

Court records show a future hearing date has not been set yet.