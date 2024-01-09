DA seeking death penalty after man kills three at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against a man who is accused of killing three people at a Las Vegas apartment last year.

In June 2023, Las Vegas police responded to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Avenue, near Fort Apache Road. Police said two people were found dead in an apartment by maintenance workers who were performing a welfare check. That's when Spencer McDonald allegedly attacked and killed a maintenance man and then ran away before being caught by police.

RELATED LINK: Best friend of maintenance worker killed in apparent triple murder shares memories

Investigators later identified the two victims as McDonald's grandmother, Dina Vail, and her boyfriend, Andrew Graden. According to grand jury documents, McDonald said he went into Vail's bedroom with a cosplay sword and a Mercer kitchen knife and gave her a "number of whacks". The documents state McDonald then waiting for Graden and hit him in the head several times with a Cross Fit mace, which police described as "a steel pole with a metal weight welded to the end of it".

An arrest report states McDonald lived with the bodies for several days before the maintenance workers arrived for the welfare check.

RELATED LINK: Apartment residents 'shaken up' after triple homicide

According to investigators, as well as documents filed by the Clark County District Attorney's Office, McDonald has not provided a specific reason or motive for the killings.

Clark County Detention Center records show that McDonald is still in custody. According to Clark County District Court records, the notice of intent to seek the death penalty was filed on Thursday. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2024 and a jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30, 2024.