Residents of apartment complex 'shaken up' by triple homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents of an apartment complex on Flamingo and Fort Apache have been on edge all Tuesday as investigators are on scene for a triple homicide.

Harry Moore woke up Tuesday morning to a crime scene right outside of his home.

"So I got in my chair, went up, and by that time at 9 a.m. it was all closed off and they are all closed mouth and don't say nothing," Moore said.

He says he was left in the dark, unsure of what was happening right in his own backyard.

Tuesday, Las Vegas police investigated a triple homicide. Police said three people were found dead in an apartment unit in his complex.

After hearing the news, Moore says he is worried and confused.

"It could be you or me that did the shooting or the stabbing," he said.

Moore invited KTNV's Abel Garcia inside his apartment complex. KTNV got a closer look at the scene where police say the homicide took place.

The clubhouse and the unit were blocked off with yellow tape.

"You're a little shaken?" Asked Garcia to Moore.

"I am a little shaken up," he said. "I would have never thought of anything happening like that here."

While conversing, another resident, Kaylee Smith was heading to work.

Smith said she had to find another exit to get picked up because the front was blocked off by police. She says she ha slived here for a year and has never seen anything like this.

"It's scary I didn't think, I thought it was just a robbery," he said. "You tell me three people were murdered and I'm just like what."