LVMPD provides more details on police shooting that left one man dead Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are providing more details on a police shooting that left one man dead on Saturday.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren held a press conference at 3 p.m. to go over the details of the shooting.

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD provides more details in police shooting that left 1 man dead

What we know so far

This past Saturday, Metro police responded to the 6100 block of Allen Cove Court on reports of an allegedly armed suicidal man.

Arriving officers said they attempted to talk to the armed man but then he started pointing his gun at them, prompting verbal commands to stop. After he did not listen, police said, a nearby officer shot the armed man.

The man was then taken to a hospital where he alter died of his injuries.

On Monday, Metro identified the officer involved in the shooting as 27-year-old Larry Jones.

