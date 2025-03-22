Armed man shot dead in police shooting in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a police shooting in the 6100 block of Allen Cove Court.

Police say they received a report at around 2 p.m. about an alleged armed suicidal man.

When police arrived they believed they heard a gunshot when approaching a home.

Channel 13 spoke with Brandon Cruz after he waited an hour to get back inside his apartment complex on Patrick Lane.

"I've only been here for a year but even hearing that being in this complex which is a really nice area too, so it was kinda upsetting to hear that," said Cruz.

According to LVMPD, police tried to talk to the armed man when he started to point his gun at a group of officers. Officers gave the man verbal commands but the man did not listen, police said.

Another nearby officer witnessing the scene shot the armed man. They took him into custody and he was taken to a local area hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story.