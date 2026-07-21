LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an officer invovled shooting int he southeast valley Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it happened in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard and across from Sam's Town.

We are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway. Please avoid the area due to a large police presence.

This is a developing story.

HERE's a live look at the scene: