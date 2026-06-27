LVMPD investigates fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced through social media that they were investigating a fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported to LVMPD around 12:45 p.m. on June 27, originating near North 15th Street and Mesquite Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot injury on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North 15th Street. That individual was later pronounced dead at the scene, despite recieving medical aid.

If you have information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Contact www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.