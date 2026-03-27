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LVMPD: Homicide under investigation near Mountain's Edge Regional Park

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide near Mountain's Edge Regional Park.

According to police, it happened in the 8200 block of West Cupertino Heights Way.

Details are limited at this time. Channel 13 plans to attend a media briefing held by Metro later this evening to learn more.

You'll be able to watch that briefing live here.

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