LVMPD: 17-year-old celebrating friend's birthday party was shot, died at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot during a shooting Saturday night near the Las Vegas Strip.

Around 9:17 p.m., Las Vegas police said they responded to calls of a shooting in the 200 block of East Flamingo Road. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 17-year-old male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical arrived and transported the teenager to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

During investigation by police, they discovered that the teen was in the area celebrating a friend's birthday before being shot.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said. "The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.