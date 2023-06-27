15-year-old arrested for shooting that killed 17-year-old during party, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile as a suspect in a shooting that happened March 25.

Late March, police said a 17-year-old was celebrating a friend's birthday party when he was shot in the 200 block of E. Flamingo Road. This is near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

PREVIOUS: LVMPD: 17-year-old celebrating friend's birthday party was shot, died at hospital

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 17-year-old and had medical transport him to Sunrise Hospital.

Police said the 17-year-old died at the hospital.

Police said they arrested a 15-year-old as a suspect in this shooting. He was taken into custody in California Thursday and is waiting to be transported to Nevada.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.