Lawyers argue Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons acted in self defense when nightclub fight broke out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals' cornerback Christopher Lammons are asking a Las Vegas judge to drop conspiracy to commit battery charges against the two men.

The new petition was filed Monday.

The charge stems from an altercation at the Cromwell that was caught on surveillance video.

Back in February 2022, Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Young, and Percy Harris were seen on surveillance video getting into an elevator at the Cromwell after visiting Drai's nightclub.

Surveillance video shows the moment authorities say NFL players Alvin Kamara and Christopher Lammons attacked a man on the Strip

In court filings obtained by Channel 13, attorneys for both men laid out their argument that the conspiracy to battery charge should be dismissed. They said conspiracy would require planning in advance, but surveillance video "established the fight was spontaneous" and "without any prior agreement."

Both attorneys argued the group reacted after another man, Darnell Greene, grabbed the hand of a woman in Lammons and Kamara's group. Attorneys argue Greene followed the woman to the elevator before the argument escalated.

Kamara told investigators Greene called one of his friends "ugly" and said "I'll whup your ass too."

According to police, Kamara later told them he "saw a fight break out next to him" and thought Greene was running away after doing something to his group — but police said surveillance video contradicted that statement.

Investigators also state Kamara punched Greene at least eight times, and the group stomped on him more than a dozen times.

Lammons' attorneys allege Kamara also held Greene back from entering the elevator, causing Greene to lean back, and Lammons reacted by slapping Greene. They say that act was in self-defense and not pre-planned. They argue Lammons tried to de-escalate the fight by pulling people off of Greene, who was knocked unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye.

NEW VIDEO: Tapes released in Alvin Kamara battery case

A grand jury indicted the four men in February on charges of battery and conspiracy to commit battery.

In their latest court filing, Kamara's attorneys say the grand jury heard testimony from Greene about his injuries, but didn't receive any medical records to substantiate his testimony.

Kamara's attorneys also argue the grand jury didn't receive any information about Greene's criminal background, which could have impacted his credibility. According to Kamara's lawyers, Greene has prior arrests for fraud, identity theft, and giving false statements to police. They claim Greene testified to using a fake name when he booked a reservation at Drai's the night of the attack.

Channel 13 was unable to locate any arrest record or charges against Greene in the State of Nevada, and has been unable to verify those charges in additional states.

Kamara, Lammons, and the two others pleaded not guilty during their initial arraignments earlier this month. A hearing on this new petition is scheduled for April 4.

Greene has also filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana, seeking $10 million in damages.