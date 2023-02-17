NFL players indicted for 2022 Pro Bowl weekend attack at Drais' nightclub

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four people, including NFL players Alvin Kamara and Chris Lammons, are being indicted over an attack that happened on the Las Vegas Strip last February.

Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, just hours after playing in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Surveillance video shows Kamara and a group getting into an elevator in the Cromwell after visiting Drai's nightclub, but blocking the entrance of another man into the elevator. According to an original petition filed by the man's attorneys, Kamara "forcefully blocked" the man from getting in by "throwing his arm across Greene's chest" and later "shoving [the man] into a wall.

Civil District Court of Orleans

Investigators say Kamara told the group that the man called one of his friends "ugly" and said, "I'll whup your [expletive] too." Kamara would later tell investigators that he "saw a fight break out next to him" and thought the man was running away after doing something to his group.

However, the surveillance video does not show him running away, according to the arrest report.

A grand jury indictment released this week said Chris Lammons — a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals — hit the man and as the victim was stumbling backward, Kamara charged him to "punch him several times."

Civil District Court of Orleans

The arrest report says Kamara and Lammons continued to kick and stomp the man even after he was unconscious, stopping only when security officers showed up and separated the group.

Civil District Court of Orleans

The man was later taken to the hospital for "an orbital fracture above his right eye," the arrest report said.

Kamara, Lammons, and the other two people named in the indictment are facing battery and conspiracy to commit battery charges. The case can go directly to trial in Clark County District Court with a preliminary hearing, though no trial date has been set yet.

Additionally, the NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons. The organization released a statement on Thursday, saying, "they're continuing to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy."

In a statement obtained by KTNV, Kamara's attorneys say the running back is "innocent" and will be "vigorously" fighting the proposed "allegations" in court.

"The state has voided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," the statement read. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial, as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."