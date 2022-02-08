Report says RB Alvin Kamara punched man 8 times outside Drai's night club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Surveillance video shows New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara punch a man approximately eight times outside Drai's night club in Las Vegas, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

ESPN obtained the report, in which police say surveillance video supports the victim's account of what happened. The man was knocked unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye, according to ESPN.

Kamara, 26, was arrested on Sunday after playing in the NFL Pro Bowl and has since posted bail. Neither he nor his representatives have publicly commented on the incident.

According to ESPN's account, the man met Kamara and his group (which included his girlfriend, assistant, and several friends, per the report) while they were waiting for an elevator after visiting Drai's at the Cromwell. The man started talking to one of the group members, and then made a move to get on the elevator with them once it arrived.

At that point, Kamara reportedly put a hand on the man's chest and the man pushed it off before another one of Kamara's group threw the first punch.

The man was punched at least eight times by Kamara and then kicked and stomped on by other members of Kamara's group once he hit the ground, ESPN reports. One member of the group reportedly stomped on the man at least 16 times while he was on the ground.

Kamara told police the man called one of his friends ugly while they were waiting for the elevator and then later said, "I'll whup your ass too." Per the report, Kamara said he saw the fight break out next to him and thought the man was running away and had done something to his group. Surveillance video does not show the man running away, according to ESPN.

Kamara was arrested on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for March 8.

