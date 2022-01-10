Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to reduced charge in fatal push from bus

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
Video shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Serge Fournier being pushed off of an RTC bus in Las Vegas in March of 2019.
Man pushed off RTC bus
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 01:10:13-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman originally charged with murder for allegedly causing a 74-year-old man's death by pushing him off a bus has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Court records say 28-year-old Cadesha Bishop pleaded guilty last month to abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death.

Serge Fournier died about a month after police said he landed on his head on a sidewalk about eight feet from the bus following an encounter with Bishop on the bus in March 2019.

VIDEO: Long-time partner speaks out after man violently pushed off RTC bus

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bishop faces eight to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 18.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH