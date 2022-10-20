Las Vegas teens sentenced to life in prison with possible parole for murdering father

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero have been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 22 years for killing Halseth's father in April 2021.

The two have been found guilty of several charges, including open murder and credit card fraud. The sentencing was part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty against Aaron Guerrero, who was 18 when the crime was committed.

Guerrero and Halseth were arrested in Utah on April 9, after the body of Halseth's father was found in a fire.

During court proceedings, Halseth read a letter before a judge detailing several instances of sexual abuse and harassment from her father, claiming he was a "drug addict" and a "pedophile."

Guerrero's statement expressed remorse over the killing of Daniel Halseth, apologizing to the victim's family and saying, "He didn't deserve to pass in such a horrible way."

An investigation revealed that the two suspects stabbed Daniel Halseth over 70 times, put his body into a sleeping bag and tried to dismember the body with a chainsaw and circular saw before setting it on fire. The body was discovered in the garage of his home near Durango and Alta drives shortly after.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section said the father had recently told his daughter that he “did not want her to date Guerrero.”

A video also circulated of both teens joking about the murder, in which Guerrero can be heard saying, “Welcome back to our YouTube channel, three days after murdering somebody.” To which Halseth replied, "Whoa, don’t put that on camera.”

This story is developing, check back later for updates.