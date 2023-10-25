Las Vegas teens accused of killing retired police chief laugh, flip off victim’s family in court 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A trial date has been set for the two teenagers accused of intentionally hitting and killing retired California police chief Andreas Probst. That date is almost a year from now, on September 16, 2024.

Despite the serious felony charges of 18-year-old Jesus Ayala and 16-year-old Jzamir Keys, the two were seen giggling, conversing and even gesturing the middle finger at the Probst family in court Tuesday.

The two also seemingly covered their faces from the media with their right hands.

The scene made wife and daughter Crystal and Taylor Probst livid. Daughter Taylor said the callous conduct was shocking.

“How can you sit there after taking a man’s life and act like such an entitled pr***?” said Taylor Probst. “They were sniggering, laughing and trying to mad-dog and intimidate us, which didn’t work.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers said Ayala was the driver and Keys the passenger in the hit-and-run crash killing Probst on Aug. 14.

Probst was cycling north on Tenaya Way near Centennial Parkway when he was mowed down.

Grand jury evidence released Monday showed Ayala making small talk with a Metro officer in the back of a police car following his arrest.

“They really have no remorse, and this is just a game to them,” said Taylor Probst about the new evidence.

David Westbrook, the public defender representing Ayala in this case, said in court that he saw this body cam footage for the first time on Channel 13 Monday night.

‘It’s not that serious.’ New video shows the arrested teen joking with Metro officer after a hit-and-run that killed retired cop Andreas Probst. Watch: https://t.co/E7pRMcY2gW — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) October 24, 2023

“I don’t know if I need a press pass to get discovery,” said Westbrook. “But I would certainly like to get discovery before the media gets it.”

Westbrook claimed the state is providing evidence not given to the defense. However, the evidence was obtained through a public records request.

“My understanding is that it was a grand jury exhibit, which the defense can get access to,” said prosecutor Pamela Weckerly in court.

Judge Jacqueline Bluth acknowledged grand jury exhibits are publicly accessible. Still, Westbrook told the judge he was concerned about finding fair jurors in the case because of media attention.

The family of Probst told reporters it’s ironic Ayala’s attorney is worried about media attention when police said the pair posted what became a viral video of the crime.

“It was your people who put it in the media first,” said wife Crystal Probst. “Your client is the one that puts it on social media.”

Taylor and Crystal Probst said they would like to justice to the fullest extent in this case.

“They took a life. It’s about damn time that it’s eye for an eye,” said Taylor Probst. “We’re being too soft on these kids and they’re not kids anymore.”

Neither Ayala nor Keys family members were seen in court.

“The fact that you don’t even show up to court means you don’t even care about your children,” said Crystal Probst.

Crystal wears her husband’s shattered Apple Watch, which first alerted authorities of the tragedy in August.

“It reminds me he’s here with me in the courthouse,” Crystal said.

Westbrook said he intends to file a Writ of Habeas Corpus within 21 days challenging the grand jury proceedings.