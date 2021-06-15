Las Vegas police seek suspected attacker in 'violent beating' on public bus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for a man accused of violently attacking someone on a public bus.

According to authorities, a man was punched in the face several times, causing multiple fractures, during a "violent beating" on April 9 around 5:30 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the attacker.

The suspected attacker is described as an adult man around six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Police say he has two distinct tattoos on his chest.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8639.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 crimestoppersofnv.com.

Reference event number LLV210400039536.

