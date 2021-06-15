Man facing arson charges in connection with 3 fires at Walmart Las Vegas locations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department's Fire Investigation Division reports it has arrested a man on arson charges.

Brian Ray Miller, 60, is facing three counts of first-degree arson related to a series of recent fires that have occurred at several Walmart locations in Clark County.

Officials say the incidents started as a fire in the paper goods aisle that activated each of the store's sprinkler systems. And the fire suppression systems worked in helping to keep the flames down until firefighters arrived.

However, the damages caused have been estimated to be more than $100,000 in each incident.

The Clark County Fire Department says the fires that Miller has been charged with occurred at the following dates and locations: