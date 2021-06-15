Clark County firefighters respond to fire at Walmart on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On June 14 at about 4:36 pm Clark County Fire department says it received multiple calls of a fire inside Walmart located on Boulder Highway.

A high-level response was dispatched consisting of 7 engines, 2 trucks, 2 rescues, and 2 battalion chiefs.

Prior to fire units arriving, CCFD says it was reported that a suspect was in custody. It was later clarified that the person had gotten away.

Fire command says they requested fire investigators respond upon being notified of this information.

CCFD says the store's fire sprinkler system was activated preventing the spread of the fire.

Crews made entry and extinguished the fire and secured the sprinkler system, preventing further damage due to water.

A primary and secondary life search was conducted and found to be all clear.

There were no reported injuries.

This is still an active scene with crews still on-site, fire investigators have arrived and started their investigation.

Damages have not been estimated yet.

In all, 57 CCFD personnel responded.

This does appear to be related to other fires that have occurred at Walmarts throughout the city, but this is an ongoing investigation and a suspect has not been identified.