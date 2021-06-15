Watch
Las Vegas teen facing murder charges retains high-profile attorney

One of the teens accused of killing a Las Vegas man has a new high profile attorney. Court filings state 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero has retained Gabriel Grasso.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jun 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the teens accused of killing a Las Vegas man has a new high-profile attorney.

Court filings report 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero has retained Gabriel Grasso - known for representing O.J. Simpson in his 2007 Palace Station memorabilia case.

Guerrero and his girlfriend, 16- year-old Sierra Halseth are accused of killing Sierra's father after he told them they were not allowed to see each other.

Guerrero could face the death penalty if convicted.

